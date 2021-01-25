RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA):

1/22/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

1/20/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

1/16/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

1/7/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

1/6/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

1/5/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2020 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

12/21/2020 – RADA Electronic Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,079. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $505.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Get RADA Electronic Industries Ltd alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.