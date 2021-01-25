Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for 9.4% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $844,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $747,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,529. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $97.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.52.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

