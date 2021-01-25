Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up about 3.4% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.80% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GMF. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at about $449,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GMF traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.52. 145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,829. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.39. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $139.82.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.