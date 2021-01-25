Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 140.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 974,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,331,000 after buying an additional 733,336 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.43. 11,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,348. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

