Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 0.4% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 70,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after buying an additional 138,688 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,460. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

