Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REPYY. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

REPYY stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

