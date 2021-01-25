Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.93 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 563,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $18,911,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.4% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

