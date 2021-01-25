Reviewing Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Gores Metropoulos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gores Metropoulos has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Metropoulos and Standard Motor Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos N/A -38.58% -0.54% Standard Motor Products 5.50% 13.88% 7.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gores Metropoulos and Standard Motor Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A Standard Motor Products $1.14 billion 0.83 $57.92 million $3.10 13.65

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Metropoulos.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gores Metropoulos and Standard Motor Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Metropoulos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Motor Products 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gores Metropoulos presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 52.94%. Standard Motor Products has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.78%. Given Standard Motor Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than Gores Metropoulos.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Gores Metropoulos on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gores Metropoulos Company Profile

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden. This segment's products include electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, variable valve timing components, safety-related components, tire pressure monitoring sensors and park assist sensors, and other engine management components. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACI, Hayden, Pro Source, and Factory Air brands. It provides new and remanufactured air conditioning compressors, air conditioning repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

