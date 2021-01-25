RLI (RLI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RLI opened at $101.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point upped their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

