Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.50. Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 251,813 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.08 million and a PE ratio of -8.62.

Get Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) alerts:

In related news, Director John Martin Mirko purchased 85,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,374,394 shares in the company, valued at C$1,399,806.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,173.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.