Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $91.15. 15,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,309. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

