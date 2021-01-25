Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $13.24 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.3% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $342.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.70.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

