Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

STWD traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.44. 41,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,005. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

