Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.6% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.05. The stock had a trading volume of 129,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

