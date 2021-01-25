Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,665 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,389. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

