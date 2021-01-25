Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 3,300 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $1,201,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.32. 1,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.70. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

