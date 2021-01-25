Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 551 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.37. 112,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,510,521. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.54.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

