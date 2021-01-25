Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LON:RDSA opened at GBX 1,420 ($18.55) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £58.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,396.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,192.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,208.50 ($28.85).
Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.