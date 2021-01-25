Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.22 ($20.26).

SZG opened at €21.87 ($25.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. Salzgitter AG has a 52-week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of €23.44 ($27.58). The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.61. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

