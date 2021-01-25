Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€101.00” Price Target for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SY1. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €109.40 ($128.71).

SY1 stock opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Thursday. Symrise AG has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €110.20.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

