Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) & Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Head to Head Survey

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers -8.52% -3.64% -1.49% Scorpio Tankers 18.26% 8.82% 3.49%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Safe Bulkers and Scorpio Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 1 1 2 0 2.25 Scorpio Tankers 1 2 5 0 2.50

Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus price target of $1.23, indicating a potential downside of 33.06%. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 101.43%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Volatility and Risk

Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Scorpio Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $197.76 million 0.95 $16.04 million $0.05 36.60 Scorpio Tankers $704.33 million 1.01 -$48.49 million ($0.94) -12.85

Safe Bulkers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scorpio Tankers. Scorpio Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safe Bulkers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Safe Bulkers on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.