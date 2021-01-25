Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,776 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

