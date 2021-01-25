Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) is Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s 4th Largest Position

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up approximately 2.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.20% of Service Co. International worth $16,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,914.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SCI traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $51.95. 4,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,043. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

