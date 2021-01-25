Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 39.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

SHAK traded up $4.77 on Monday, reaching $115.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,495. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $5,952,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,965 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,116. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 73.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 23.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 44,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 73,948 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

