Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 39.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHAK. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $69.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $4.77 on Monday, hitting $115.98. 16,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,495. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,965 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,116 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Shake Shack by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

