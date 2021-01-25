Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.60 ($3.10).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) alerts:

SIG traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 421.10 ($5.50). The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,099. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. Signature Aviation plc has a twelve month low of GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 365.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 277.38.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.