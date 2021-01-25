SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SkyWest’s sound liquidity position is helping the carrier efficiently deal with coronavirus-led woes. Notably, the company exited the third quarter of 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $822 million, higher than the current debt of $360 million, implying that it has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations. Moreover, the company received roughly $438 million under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, which further bolstered its liquidity position. The carrier is set to receive additional funds of $233 million (50% of which has already been received) through the Payroll Support Program Extension Agreement. However, coronavirus-led depressed travel demand is affecting revenues (fell 31% in the first nine months of 2020). The scenario is unlikely to have been any different in the fourth quarter.”

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SkyWest by 30.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 112,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 17.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 57,729 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 43.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 168.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 13.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 280,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.