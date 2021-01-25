SL Green Realty (SLG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $62.85 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

