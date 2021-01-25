Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.90

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.90 and last traded at C$27.90, with a volume of 6309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.38.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$242.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$227.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,068 shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.80, for a total transaction of C$53,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,138.20.

About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

