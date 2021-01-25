Somerset Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Syneos Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Syneos Health by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Syneos Health by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

SYNH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,479. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $399,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,242,420 shares of company stock valued at $198,800,919 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

