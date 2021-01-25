Somerset Trust Co Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.59. 12,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.33. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

