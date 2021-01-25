Somerset Trust Co Has $414,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,779. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

