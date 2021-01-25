Somerset Trust Co Has $697,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 206,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,584,473. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $239.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

