Somerset Trust Co Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 27.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,772,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,168 shares of company stock valued at $797,989 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $733.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $719.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

