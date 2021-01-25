Somerset Trust Co Sells 181 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Accenture by 87.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,816,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.45 on Monday, reaching $252.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.32 and its 200-day moving average is $237.34. The stock has a market cap of $166.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock valued at $153,259,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

