Somerset Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Post were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Post by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Post by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at $192,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.98. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,529. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,296.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.