SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 45,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.86. 146,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,381,184. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

