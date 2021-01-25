SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.21

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.21 and last traded at $64.11, with a volume of 55775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

