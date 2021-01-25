SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.75

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.75 and last traded at $194.47, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.72.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

