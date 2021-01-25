Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $21,808.18 and $8,300.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00420573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.