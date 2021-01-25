Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Sprout Social stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of -40.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $55,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $323,497.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,232 shares of company stock worth $12,449,553 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

