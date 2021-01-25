Stably USD Price Tops $1.04 on Top Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00003022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $598,017.57 and $1,096.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.00747280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.67 or 0.04203307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016879 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,542,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,498 tokens. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

