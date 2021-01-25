Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $103.39. 51,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.78. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

