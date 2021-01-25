Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,963 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after buying an additional 2,675,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $31.90 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

