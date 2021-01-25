Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 125,589 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $150,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.70. 37,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,347. The firm has a market cap of $203.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

