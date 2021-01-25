Strs Ohio Has $178.11 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,087 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.23% of Fiserv worth $178,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Mirova boosted its position in Fiserv by 344.0% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Fiserv by 40.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.37. 106,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,289. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

