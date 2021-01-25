Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 295.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 930,571 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $96,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,222,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,315,000 after purchasing an additional 921,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 492.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 615,978 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 146,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

