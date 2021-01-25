Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,384 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.0% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of PayPal worth $265,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after buying an additional 89,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

PYPL traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $251.56. The company had a trading volume of 113,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

