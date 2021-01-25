Strs Ohio Sells 741,945 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,193,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741,945 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 9.16% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $128,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,544,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 479,207 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,390,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 87,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,752,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 826,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 76,259 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

