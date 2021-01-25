Strs Ohio Sells 818 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $82,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $465.38. 9,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.85 and its 200-day moving average is $372.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.74.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

